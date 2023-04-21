Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.