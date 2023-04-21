Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $177.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.94.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

