AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Down 1.1%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.35). 901,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 720,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.20 ($2.38).

AVI Global Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £910.27 million, a PE ratio of -863.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at AVI Global Trust

In related news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £11,940 ($14,775.40). 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

