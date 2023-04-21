Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.72 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

