Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.10 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 93.20 ($1.15). Approximately 313,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 789,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.16).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £334.30 million, a P/E ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.72.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s payout ratio is -149.25%.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

