Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.