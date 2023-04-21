Balentine LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $130.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

