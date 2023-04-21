Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.21.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.