Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

