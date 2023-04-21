Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.
Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance
Shares of BK stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
