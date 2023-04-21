BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 292,991 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,791,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,196,000 after purchasing an additional 121,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.17. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.