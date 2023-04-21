Barclays Lowers Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $15.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,248 shares of company stock worth $338,194. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

