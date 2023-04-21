Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Barclays alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 777.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.