Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $34.76 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

