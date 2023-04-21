BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCBP. StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Lyga acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,300 shares of company stock worth $115,723 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Articles

