BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.61. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph Lyga purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,350.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,300 shares of company stock worth $115,723. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.