Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,730 ($21.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.69) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.94) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.41) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.47).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,470.80 ($18.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,451.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,424.69. The firm has a market cap of £60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,349.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

About GSK

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.31) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,355.65). In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.48) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,695.09). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.31) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,355.65). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,308 shares of company stock worth $3,248,612. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.