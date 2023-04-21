Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 180.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.75. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 779.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $31,369.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,839.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,628 shares of company stock worth $55,477 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.