Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,161.53

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,161.53 ($14.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,206 ($14.92). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,192 ($14.75), with a volume of 466,202 shares traded.

Big Yellow Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,195.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,161.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 484.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 22.30 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,788.62%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

