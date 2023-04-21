BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Down 1%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.00. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

BioForce Nanosciences Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of natural vitamins, minerals and other nutritional supplements, powders and beverages, formulated to promote a healthier lifestyle for active individuals in all age ranges. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.