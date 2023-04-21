Biogen Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $290.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.44. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

