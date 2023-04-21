BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $686.13 million, a PE ratio of 171.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $36.14.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJRI. CL King boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

