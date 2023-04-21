BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 1.6 %

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of BJRI opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of 171.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

