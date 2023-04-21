BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

BL opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -122.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,025 shares of company stock worth $5,014,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

