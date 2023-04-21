BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Stories

