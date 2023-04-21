Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloom Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Shares of BE stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,124,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 619,560 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,403. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

