Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Blue Horizon BNE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 7.12% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blue Horizon BNE ETF

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.