Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Trading 41.1% Higher

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 41.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Trading Up 41.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

