BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

BXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after buying an additional 71,223 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in BlueLinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 554,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlueLinx by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,528,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BXC stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 55.64% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $847.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.