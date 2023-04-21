BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives $116.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

BXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of BXC opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.81. BlueLinx has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 55.64% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $847.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 2.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Company Profile



BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

