Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.