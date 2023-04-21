Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,778,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.