Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.