Boeing (LON:BOE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $187.87

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 187.87 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 208.50 ($2.58). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 207 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.87.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

