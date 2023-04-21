Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading 12.5% Higher

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.70. 46,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 42,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Boqii Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boqii stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Boqii worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

