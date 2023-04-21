Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.61 and last traded at C$4.53. 1,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 25,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.12. The company has a market cap of C$96.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

