Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Shares Up 10.3%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) shot up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.40). 41,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 47,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.59. The company has a market capitalization of £8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -145.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

