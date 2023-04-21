Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Trading Up 2.7%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.85). Approximately 344,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 462,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.70 ($0.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.80. The company has a market capitalization of £205.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,141.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

