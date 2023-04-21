Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.11% from the company’s current price.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.65. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

