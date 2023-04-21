Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Shares Up 1.7%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.84. 4,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 20,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

