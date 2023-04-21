Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT at $221.17

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.17.

Several research firms have commented on AZPN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN opened at $235.80 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 222.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average is $221.03.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $242.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

See Also

