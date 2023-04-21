Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $43.76

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.76.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

