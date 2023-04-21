Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Target Price at $10.75

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO opened at $13.88 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

