Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Price Target at $62.13

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RBA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
