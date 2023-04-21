Brokerages Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Target Price at $22.63

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $636,326.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,222.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $636,326.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,222.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,081,712. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Toast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.