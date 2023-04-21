Brokers Issue Forecasts for CDW Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CDW in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

Shares of CDW opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

