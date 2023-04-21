Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

