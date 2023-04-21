Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.10. 5,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 17.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the third quarter worth $11,486,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 27.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the third quarter worth $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

