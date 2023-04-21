Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of BRKR opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $205,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

