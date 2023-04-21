Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

