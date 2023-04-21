Byrna Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Byrna Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Byrna Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.43. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,310,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
